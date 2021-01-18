8 Afghan security force members killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Baghlan province

Left Menu
At least eight security forces members were killed and two others were wounded in a Taliban attack in the northern Baghlan province on Sunday, TOLO News reported citing local and security sources.

ANI | Baghlan | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least eight security forces members were killed and two others were wounded in a Taliban attack in the northern Baghlan province on Sunday, TOLO News reported citing local and security sources. According to sources, the Taliban had attacked a security outpost on the Baghlan-Samangan highway in Pul-e-Khumri, which is the capital of the province.

"Two other security force members are missing, and two army vehicles were destroyed in the attack," TOLO News quoted sources as saying, adding that "the outpost has been destroyed and some bodies of the security forces remain there." Families of those killed in the attack came to Pul-e-Khumri hospital to collect the bodies and criticised the government for negligence, saying, "No reinforcements or support have been provided to these security forces."

"Three security forces members were killed in the clashes and the Taliban attack has been pushed back," TOLO News quoted Farid Sayedkheli, a military commander in Baghlan, as saying. "The Taliban has also suffered heavy casualties," Sayedkheli added.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

