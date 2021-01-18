Left Menu
California health official calls for pause in Moderna vaccination after allergic reactions

California's State Epidemiologist, Dr Erica Pan, called for pausing administration of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine due to a high-than-usual number of severe allergic reactions.

ANI | California | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

California [US], January 18 (ANI/Sputnik): California's State Epidemiologist, Dr Erica Pan, called for pausing administration of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine due to a high-than-usual number of severe allergic reactions. "A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours," Pan said in a California Department of Public Health statement.

More than 330,000 doses of this particular lot were distributed to 287 health care providers across California earlier this month, the statement said. Moderna, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and the US Food and Drug Administration are currently undertaking a review of the batch in question.

The epidemiologist acknowledged that getting any vaccine is not without risk, but available data on similar vaccines show that one severe allergic reaction per 100,000 inoculations can be expected, well below the current posting. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

