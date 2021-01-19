Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID -19 vaccine for emergency use

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) on Monday approved Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the second vaccine to be given approval for use in the country, reported Dawn.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:34 IST
Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID -19 vaccine for emergency use
Chinese pharma Sinopharm . Image Credit: ANI

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) on Monday approved Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the second vaccine to be given approval for use in the country, reported Dawn. Earlier, on Friday Drap had authorised the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan.

"In a meeting conducted by [the] Registration Board of Drap today January 18, 2021, another vaccine manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has also been given EUA (emergency use authorisation)," a spokesperson for the regulatory body said in a statement. Both the Oxford and Sinopharm vaccines were evaluated for their safety and quality and granted EUA "with certain conditions", the statement added.

"This authorisation will be reviewed on a quarterly basis keeping in view further data regarding safety, efficacy and quality," it said. Sinopharm is developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a state-owned subsidiary conglomerate. The company had claimed the efficacy rate to be 79.3 per cent from last-stage trials, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, China had approved the Sinopharm vaccine for general use in the last month itself. Also, it can be stored at two to eight degrees Celsius, or a normal refrigeration temperature. It is also been approved in the UAE and Bahrain and is slated for use in Morocco too, reported Dawn.

It is an inactive vaccine, which means the virus was grown in a lab and then killed. The germ is then injected into the body to generate an immune response. The final proof of the two-dose vaccine's effectiveness will depend on the publication of more data, reported Dawn.

Earlier, on December 30, a special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, had decided to procure 1.1 million doses of vaccine from Sinopharm. It was also announced that the vaccine would be provided to 500,000 frontline healthcare workers as two doses would be given to each worker and the margin of spoilage was 10 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey imposes advertising ban on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest

Turkeys Information and Communication Technologies Authority has imposed advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest under a new social media law, according to decisions published in the countrys Official Gazette on Tuesday.The law...

‘Peaky Blinders’ ending after sixth season

Acclaimed BBC drama Peaky Blinders, created by Steven Knight and starring Cillian Murphy, will end after its sixth season. Peaky Blinders focused on Tommy Shelby Murphy and his notorious familys rise to prominence and power, against the bac...

Violent attempt at US Capitol to 'overturn' election shocking, incendiary: Independent UN experts

Describing the attack on the Capitol as a shocking and incendiary attempt to overturn results of a free and fair election, a group of independent UN rights experts has expressed hope that the US democracy will emerge stronger from this cris...

OnePlus releases January 2021 security patch for Nord N10 5G in EU, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update for the Nord N10 5G in Europe EU, and North America NA. The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.9.In the EU, the new update is arriving with build number 10.5.9.BE89BA while the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021