Left Menu
Development News Edition

US-Indian Army partnership an important part of defense cooperation, says Ken Juster

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Tuesday said that the United States (US) partnership with the Indian Army is an important part of our overall defense cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:56 IST
US-Indian Army partnership an important part of defense cooperation, says Ken Juster
US envoy meets Indian Army chief (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI

Outgoing US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Tuesday said that the US partnership with the Indian Army is an important part of our overall defense cooperation. Taking to Twitter, US Ambassador to India said that he had a productive meeting with Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday.

"I had a very productive meeting yesterday with Chief of the Army Staff General Naravane. The US partnership with the Indian Army is an increasingly important part of our overall defense cooperation," Kenneth Juster wrote in a tweet. On Monday, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Rear Admiral Eileen Haskins Laubacher, Defence Attache at US Embassy in India called on Indian Army chief General MM Naravane and discussed issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blacklists oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washingtons sanctions on the South American nation. Th...

Peru says Sinopharm, Pfizer seek approval for their COVID-19 vaccines

Chinas Sinopharm Group and Pfizer Inc have requested approval for use of their COVID-19 vaccines in Peru as the Andean country grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus, a health official said on Tuesday.Carmen Ponce, general director ...

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021