Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seoul hopes appointment of new foreign minister will persuade Biden to engage with North Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday named Chung Eui-yong, a key player behind North Korean-US summits (denuclearization talks), as his new foreign minister only hours before the Joe Biden administration took office, reported Asia Times.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:06 IST
Seoul hopes appointment of new foreign minister will persuade Biden to engage with North Korea
Newly appointed Foreign Minister of South Korea Chung Eui-yong (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday named Chung Eui-yong, a key player behind North Korean-US summits (denuclearization talks), as his new foreign minister only hours before the Joe Biden administration took office, reported Asia Times. The strategically-timed appointment underlines South Korean hopes of persuading Biden to engage with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, opined Andrew Salmon, writing for Asia Times.

In March 2018, then-National Security Advisor Chung travelled from Pyongyang to Washington carrying the message that Kim's willingness to denuclearize the Korean Penninsula. On March 9 that year, Chung met with Trump and senior advisors at the White House. Directly after the meeting Chung, flanked by two South Korean colleagues - Seoul's chief spook and its ambassador to the US - briefed reporters on the White House lawn on a stunning breakthrough: President Trump would meet Kim Jong-un, reported Asia Times.

The historic summit took place in Singapore in June 2018 for the first time resulting in an aspirational document that provided a broad roadmap for bilateral relations, for the building of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and for the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula. But it lacked details of commitments, timing and tasks. The second summit at Hanoi in Vietnam in February 2019 later failed after Trump walked out.

Since then, Pyongyang-Washington relations have gone nowhere, dashing the hopes of optimists as well as fortifying the cynics, said Salmon. "Regarding the North Korea issue, South Korea probably thought the role was as a matchmaker [between Washington and Pyongyang]," Lim Eun-jung, a foreign policy expert at Kongju National University, told Asia Times. "As a messenger, we did a great job - but so what?"

It remains to be seen whether Biden will follow Trump's lead in meeting Kim, or more likely entrust negotiations to an expert team. Either way, the positions of both parties are relatively clear, said Salmon. The broad question is whether the Biden administration would waive some sanctions in return for a limited denuclearization by Pyongyang. The Trump administration had demanded full denuclearization before offering any rewards - a demand Kim was unwilling to meet, reported Asia Times.

Meanwhile, Seoul is keen to get a process started in order to build trust and momentum while enabling a thaw in deep-frozen inter-Korean engagement - all moves that may be behind Chung's appointment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India hands over 2 mn vaccine doses to Bangladesh

India has handed over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh under grant assistance, a senior minister said on Thursday.The vaccines were given to Bangladesh at a crucial time when the number of coronavirus cases in the nation c...

BSF threatening voters in border areas: TMC complains to CEC

Ruling Trinamool Congress inWest Bengal on Thursday met the full bench of the ElectionCommission of India ECI and alleged that the BSF isthreatening people in the border areas of the state to casttheir votes in favour of a particular politi...

Maha board Class 10, 12 exams to be held in April-May: Gaikwad

Maharashtra School EducationMinister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that the writtenexams of the state boards Class 12 will be held from April 23to May 29, and of Class 10 from from April 29 to May 31.The exams are usually held in Feb...

Fire in Serum Institute; Covishield facility not affected

Three persons were evacuated from abuilding in the Serum Institute of Indias Manjari premiseshere after a fire broke out there on Thursday, police said.There is no impact on the Covishield vaccine makingprocess as the fire broke out in a fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021