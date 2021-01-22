Left Menu
Development News Edition

India strongly condemns twin suicide attacks in Iraq

India on Friday strongly condemned the twin suicide attacks in Iraq's Tayaran Square on January 21 and expressed solidarity with the people of the Middle Eastern nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:57 IST
India strongly condemns twin suicide attacks in Iraq
MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday strongly condemned the twin suicide attacks in Iraq's Tayaran Square on January 21 and expressed solidarity with the people of the Middle Eastern nation. While replying to a media query on two suicide attacks in Baghdad, Srivastava said, "The Government of India strongly condemns the suicide attacks at Tayaran Square in Baghdad on January 21, 2021, in which several people lost their lives and many were injured."

He further said, "India unequivocally opposes terrorism in all its forms and expresses solidarity with the Government and the people of Iraq. We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in this despicable act." Citing Iraq media reports, Xinhua had earlier reported that Islamic State (IS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the twin suicide bombings in Baghdad that killed 32 people and wounded 116 others.

On Thursday morning, a suicide bomber had detonated his explosive belt in a market in Bab al-Sharji area, and a second one blew himself up a few minutes later in the same market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID effect: No motorcycle stunts at R-Day parade this year; spectators size cut to 25,000

Due to COVID-19 safety norms gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year, while the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000, o...

White House: Biden calls for assessment of U.S. domestic terrorism threat

U.S. President Joe Biden has tasked his administration with completing a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on...

Bilawal Bhutto pitches for no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan-led Pak govt

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Opposition parties should bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, as a majority vote in the House would be the most effecti...

Czech Republic reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak at poultry farm

The Czech Republic recorded an H5N8 bird flu outbreak at a small farm in the south of the country, killing around half of a 30-bird flock, the State Veterinary Administration said on Friday.The infection was at a farm 99 km 61 miles south o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021