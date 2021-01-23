Left Menu
Netaji's love for India superseded everything else, says daughter Anita Bose Pfaff

German economist and daughter of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Anita Bose Pfaff, on Saturday, extended greetings on the occasion of Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji saying that her father's love for the country superseded everything else.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:54 IST
Daughter of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Anita Bose Pfaff. Image Credit: ANI

German economist and daughter of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Anita Bose Pfaff, on Saturday, extended greetings on the occasion of Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji saying that her father's love for the country superseded everything else. In a video message, she said, "Netaji was a man of thought and also of action, and he envisioned for his country, a country which would be modern, enlightened and at the same time deeply rooted in her history, philosophy and religious traditions."

"He foresaw that there were many challenges to be faced after attaining independence. He had hoped to be a part of those people who would face them but unfortunately, that was not to be. But all of us, normal people, can make our small contributions to the wellbeing of India, its citizens and citizens of the world," Pfaff added. She said further, "Netaji's dominant emotion was his great love for his country and that superseded everything else -- his loyalty towards his friends and family.

Although Netaji was a very "devout Hindu", she said, but (he) was "very tolerant towards" other religions. She added that Netaji inspired his followers, members of the Indian National Army and his family in the sentiments to respect other religions. Mohit Yadav, Consul General of India, Munich extended greetings on the occasion of Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday as well saying that India will always remain grateful for the freedom fighter's bravery and "indelible contribution" to resisting colonialism.

Yadav said the Consulate General of India in Munich has a portrait of Netaji from the time he spent in Germany. Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The President said Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made an extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Netaji's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

