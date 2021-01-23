Myanmar reports 507 new COVID-19 cases

Yangon [Myanmar], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 507 new COVID-19 infections and 14 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry on Saturday. Including the recently confirmed cases, the number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 137,098 while the death toll stood at 3,045 on Saturday, the release said.

A total of 121,124 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far. The daily test positivity rate was recorded at 2.5 percent on Saturday and over 2.25 million samples have been tested for the disease.

Myanmar confirmed its first two infection cases of COVID-19 on March 23, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)