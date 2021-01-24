US records over 25 million COVID-19 cases

The United States on Sunday recorded over 25 million COVID-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of coronavirus cases in the US has reached 25,003,695, with 417,538 fatalities.

According to Sputnik report, the majority of COVID-19-related fatalities have been confirmed in the US states of New York (42,134), California (36,861), Texas (47,725), Florida (25,164), and New Jersey (20,934). The coronavirus pandemic is expected to kill more than 600,000 people in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. We are [at] 400,000 dead [and] expected to reach over 600,000," Biden said while addressing reporters about his administration's response to the economic crisis. Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University reported that 98,861,235 COVID-19 cases and 2,122,872 deaths have been reported globally so far. (ANI)

