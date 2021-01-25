Pakistan in 'grave danger', Imran Khan govt likely to make 'huge blunder': Former President Zardari

Asserting that Pakistan is in a "grave danger", the country's former President Asif Zardari on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government is likely to make a "huge blunder" in coming months. Speaking to the secretary-general of the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Punjab chapter, Chaudhry Manzoor, during a phone call, PPP's co-chairperson Asif Zardari said that Opposition parties' coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner "is united and will strike the government from all directions", Geo News reported.

"The PDM will use all options, in turn, to get rid of the PTI government," Zardari said. His remarks come amid reports of rifts between the member parties of the PDM. Reports of rifts between the parties emerged on Saturday after PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal disagreed with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's recommendation of tabling a no-confidence motion in parliament, instead of organising protest rallies across the country to remove the ruling party from power.

During the phone call, Asif Zardari said: "The country is in grave danger and the [incumbent] rulers are likely to make a huge blunder. It is crucial to send the government packing". "The incompetence of these inept rulers may lead to a major accident in the country [and therefore] the next few months are crucial for the future of national politics," he added.

Slamming the "incompetent" PTI government, he said that the rulers had "turned all indicators negative". "I said in the past that these elected rulers will fall under their own weight. Now that they have crashed, only one last shove is needed. Together with the PDM, the PPP will send this failed and incompetent lot home," he vowed.

Meanwhile, The 11-party opposition alliance-- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- had recently announced its new round of anti-government rallies across the country. After a meeting of the PDM steering committee in Islamabad on January 18, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they will hold its first rally of the new phase in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh on February 5, SAMAA TV reported.

According to the PDM chief, the next rally will be held in Hyderabad on February 9 and it will be followed by another public gathering in Sialkot on February 13. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal are among major leaders who have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised several PDM rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16.

The PDM has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan by January 31. (ANI)

