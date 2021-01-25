Left Menu
Tanmaya Lal concurrently accredited as Indian envoy to Republic of Latvia

The present Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Sweden Tanmaya Lal has been concurrently accredited as the next Indian envoy to the Republic of Latvia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Lal is a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

"Tanmaya Lal (IFS:1991), presently Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Sweden, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Latvia, with residence in Stockholm," MEA stated. (ANI)

