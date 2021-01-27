Left Menu

China is home to world's most calamitous mining situations: Report

China is the world's biggest coal producer but it is also a home of the world's most calamitous mining situations and a large amount of coal produced in the mines in the country is being marketed on an unregulated "black market", EU Reporter reported.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:57 IST
Chinese flag. Image Credit: ANI

China is not only the world's biggest coal producer but is also a home to the world's most calamitous mining situations, and a large amount of coal produced in the mines in the country is being marketed on an unregulated "black market", EU Reporter reported. The safety and human rights of workers do not seem to have any significance for greedy owners of the coal mines in China, journalist Martin Banks wrote in EU Reporter.

"China also is home to one of the world's most calamitous mining situations, already responsible for dozens of fatalities annually. Many migrants have sought employment in coal mines but their vulnerability makes them easy prey for exploitation, particularly from mid-career businessmen indulging in profitable but illegal coal mines in China," he wrote "Operating illegally by bribing provincial officials in remote areas of China, some shirk off their responsibilities in the event of accidents, such as underground explosions, collapse, or natural disaster," he further wrote.

According to the report, compensation is not paid to the workers and families are not informed about accidents. Moreover, unprotected clothing, lack of safety equipment, and poor housing have also damaged the health of workers. "Law enforcement bodies also fail to lend any help, a legal duty. Some widows of missing miners have expressed concern but the tacit accord between mine owners and local authorities ensure that victims' bodies are hidden or disposed of without ever being recorded," he said.

"There is also a serious shortage of coal mine engineers and technicians. Miners often state that there are constant problems with the ventilation systems of most state-owned local coal mines. But for the local governments, the priority of expending public money overrides improving working conditions of the mine," he added. Coal is invariably extremely crucial in China as an energy source and also from a security point of view and the, therefore, the Chinese government cannot make an excuse to leave the industry unregulated and the lives of millions of workers at the mercy of corporate predators

"As the production from state mines steadily drops and corporate giants take, more coal is being marketed on an unregulated "black market" in an attempt to push for development. China's hopes to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as declared by Xi Jinping. But, currently, this appears to be something of a distant dream," he wrote. (ANI)

