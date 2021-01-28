Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation demands trial of Pakistan in International Court of Justice

Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation on Wednesday demanded Pakistan be tried in the International Court of Justice for "perpetrating genocide in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Balochistan and Afghanistan."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The foundation also announced its decision to form an International Alliance for Prevention of Genocides.

At an International Seminar on the Holocaust Remembrance Day held via video conferencing at India International Centre here panellists called Pakistan a "Genocidal Nation" and as the "mother of terrorism," stating that the country had a role in terrorist activity across the world. Panelists included Bob Blackman, MP, United Kingdom Parliament (Online), Francois Gautier, journalist and author, Nuzhat Choudhury, Bangladesh, Sandhya Jain, Author Balochistan in the Crosshairs and Ajaat Jamwal, president of Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation.

Blackman said that UK officially observes International Holocaust day and it was imperative that the victims of genocides and right-thinking people come together to fight against genocide. He further said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been the victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the revocation of Article 370 has restored the rights of the deprived sections.

Echoing similar sentiments, Nuzhat Choudhury said that her country has been a victim of genocide at the hands of Pakistan as in 1971 the Pakistani Army killed Bangladeshis. While lauding the decision to form an International Alliance for prevention of Genocides, Choudhury said that her organisation is working to bring the perpetrators of genocide to justice in Bangladesh.

Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman of Panun Kashmir, narrated stories of horror faced by Kashmiri Hindus by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. He urged the Indian government to enact a Bill for the prevention of genocides. International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed in the memory of six million Jews and Armenians who were killed in genocides.

Ajaat Jamwal, president of Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation reiterated that his foundation will reach out to like-minded people and nations to form the International Alliance for Prevention of Genocides. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

