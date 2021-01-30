Left Menu

Israel to send investigators to probe blast near its embassy in New Delhi: Report

Israel will send a team to participate in an investigation into the blast outside its embassy in New Delhi on Friday, Sputnik reported citing sources.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 30-01-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 11:02 IST
A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Israel will send a team to participate in an investigation into the blast outside its embassy in New Delhi on Friday, Sputnik reported citing sources. Sources told Sputnik that the decision was made after India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat while updating the situation and the ongoing investigation into the minor explosion.

Israel's defense establishments have suspected Iran's IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) behind the attack, according to the sources. Prior to the attack, a Tel Aviv directive was issued for increased vigilance at its embassies around the world due to fears of an Iranian attack. A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on Friday. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.

The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony. Investigators, who wished not to be named, said explosive residue recovered from the spot is suspected to be ammonium nitrate, Sputnik reported

"A detailed forensic report will confirm what type of IED was used. Splinters and some cans were also found near the cars that were damaged in the blast," officials in New Delhi told Sputnik. Investigators have recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site, according to sources.

"The envelope has a text related to an Israel embassy official. It is a case for investigating officers to see whether or not it has any link with the case. But, it has been recovered from the blast site," a senior government official told ANI. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of "fullest protection" to their diplomats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

