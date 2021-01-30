Left Menu

8 soldiers killed in blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Eight Afghan soldiers were killed as a car bomb went off next to a military base in Shirzad district of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, said a statement of provincial government released here.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Eight Afghan soldiers were killed as a car bomb went off next to a military base in Shirzad district of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, said a statement of the provincial government released here. "The terrorists detonated an explosive-laden military vehicle in Gandumak area of Shirzad district today morning killing eight soldiers," the statement said.

The statement further noted that the security forces also captured another explosive-laden vehicle from the same district that the militants were attempting to detonate in Nangarhar provincial capital Jalalabad city. In the meantime, the Taliban terror group has claimed responsibility for the blast in the Shirzad district.

Zabihullah Mujahid who claims to speak for the Taliban group in a statement sent to media said, "A suicide bomber Mullah Mohammad Yusuf Kandahari blew himself up along with his explosive-borne vehicle in Shirzad district at 05:30 a.m. local time killing and injuring 50 soldiers" besides destroying the military base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

