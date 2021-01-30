Russia to launch 3 Soyuz rocket from Guiana space center in 2021

Moscow [Russia], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia intends to launch three Soyuz-ST carrier rockets from the Kourou space center in French Guiana this year, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"In September, the launch of two European Galileo navigation satellites is planned, in November and December, two launches with 34 UK OneWeb's communications satellites in each," the source said.

Since October 2011, there have been 25 Soyuz-ST launches from the Guiana space center. One of the launches in August 2014 ended with the launch of European Galileo navigation satellites into an off-design orbit due to issues with the Fregat upper stage. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)