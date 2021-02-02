Left Menu

MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after testing positive for Covid-19

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital in London after he tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago, according to The News International.

ANI | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 09:07 IST
MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after testing positive for Covid-19
MQM leader Altaf Hussain. Image Credit: ANI

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital in London after he tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago, according to The News International. In a statement issued Tuesday, MQM-London leader Mustafa Azizabadi said Hussain was recovering fast and his situation had progressed well. The party chief had thanked his supporters for praying for him, he added.

The Coordination Committee of MQM said, "Thanks to the grace of Allah Almighty and the prayers of the comrades and people from all over the world including Pakistan, MQM founder leader Altaf Hussain is recovering fast and today his health has further improved." Senior doctors and specialists are paying special attention to the treatment of Altaf Hussain and the doctors have advised him to rest completely, the statement added.

On Saturday, Altaf Hussain had released an audio message for his well-wishers saying, "I know that prayers are being made for me in all parts of the world." "I will talk to you soon after my recovery from your prayers," he added. On January 23, the MQM-L had said that the party founder was taking a break from politics after falling ill, The News International reported. After a check-up, doctors had advised him to rest and suspend his political activities, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA calls off Detroit-Denver game because of virus issues

Detroits game at Denver was called off by the NBA because of contact tracing issues for the Pistons left the team without enough players available to take the floor.It was the first postponement announced by the NBA in a week, and the first...

Biden, Harris meet 10 Republican senators on USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have held a meeting with 10 Republican senators to discuss the USD 1.9 trillion relief package for Americans affected by COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 443,000 lives and infec...

CPI(M), BSP, TMC give suspension notices in RS to discuss farmers' issues

Communist Party of India Marxist, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP, Trinamool Congress TMC and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK MPs on Tuesday gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss farmers issues. The Rajya Sabha w...

Sanjay Raut to visit Singhu, Ghazipur borders to meet protesting farmers

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will visit Singhu and Ghazipur borders on Tuesday to meet the farmers protesting central farm laws. This comes a week after the farmers tractor rally on Republic Day turned violent in the nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021