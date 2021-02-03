Left Menu

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries

Saudi Arabia suspended entry of people from 20 countries on Tuesday, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical professionals, in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia suspended entry of people from 20 countries on Tuesday, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical professionals, in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension which begins from Wednesday includes travellers who transited through the banned countries within the 14 days prior to their journey to the country, The News International reported.

"The source added that the citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families coming from the aforementioned countries or those who transited any of those countries during the 14 days preceding their return to the Kingdom will enter the Kingdom in accordance with the precautionary measures imposed by the Ministry of Health," Al Arabiya quoted the Saudi Press Agency. The countries which have been included in the suspension are the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, and Turkey, as well as the US, Sweden, Brazil, Britain, Germany, France, Switzerland, Argentina, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Japan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the kingdom has so far recorded over 368,639 COVID-19 cases and 6,383 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

