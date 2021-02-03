Left Menu

Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Didi participates in Aero India 2021

Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi and Chief of Defence Force Major General Abdulla Shamaal on Wednesday participated in Aero India, one of the Asia's largest military aviation exhibition.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:35 IST
Maldives defence minister Mariya Didi visits India (Photo Credit: Twitter/ India in Maldives). Image Credit: ANI

Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi and Chief of Defence Force Major General Abdulla Shamaal on Wednesday participated in Aero India, one of the Asia's largest military aviation exhibition. "Defence Minister Mariya Didi and Major General Abdulla Shamaal are in India to participate in the Aero India Show, Asia's largest military aviation exhibition, and the Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers' conclave hosted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh," India in Maldives wrote in a tweet.

The 13th edition of the Aero India show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is taking place at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. It is organised every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe. More than 530 exhibitors have registered for the Expo out of which there are 457.

Indian exhibitors and 74 foreign exhibitors from countries including United States, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Belarus, Czech Republic, Italy, Russia, Japan, Taiwan, Ukraine, South Africa, Bulgaria and Israel. A large contingent of foreign primes have also participated in the event, these include Boeing Company, GE Aviation, Rafale International, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Russian Helicopters JSC, United Engine Corporation JSC, BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and Lockheed Martin.

Aero India is scheduled from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

