Left Menu

Myanmar medical workers on strike against military coup

The medical workers in Myanmar have announced a strike on Wednesday to protest against the coup by the military, also known as Tatmadaw.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:22 IST
Myanmar medical workers on strike against military coup
People in Myanmar protesting against the military. . Image Credit: ANI

The medical workers in Myanmar have announced a strike on Wednesday to protest against the coup by the military, also known as Tatmadaw. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the front-line healthcare workers from more than 70 medical units and hospitals across the country announced a strike on Wednesday, refusing to work for the military regime.

"I was so relieved to get the vaccine a few days ago. But our future depends on how the country is run. We don't want to go back to the dark after staying in the light for some time," a 29-year-old doctor in Yangon who joined the strike told Al Jazeera. Another doctor said, "The military coup will surely drag down the motivation of hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers who are at the front line of the war against the COVID-19. Volunteers, inspired by Aung San Suu Kyi, risked their lives to participate in containing COVID-19 ... Would a lot of people happily enlist themselves to be volunteers with Min Aung Hlaing in charge? I don't think so."

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning and detained State Counsellor Aun Sang Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) leaders. This military coup took place after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.

San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities. According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West concerned by closer Russia-China ties, top NATO general says

The United States and its Western allies are increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in areas of common interest, NATOs top general said on Wednesday. The Pentagon has put countering China and Russia at the...

Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar

Bangladesh said on Wednesday that it has intensified security along its border with Myanmar to prevent a fresh influx of Rohingyas amid speculation that the military takeover of Yangon could push more refugees into the country.We have secur...

Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM for using his 'doctored' video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for allegedly using a doctored video of him.Kejriwal accused Singh of resorting to dirty politics for political surviva...

Business briefs 2

Vans Skilling and Advisory on Wednesday said that it has raised an undisclosed amount from marquee investors, including its existing nine investors.The company, founded by former senior advisor of Ola, Srinivas Chunduru, will utilise the fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021