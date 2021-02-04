Left Menu

IAF Chief meets Sudanese Cdr of Air Force to enhance bilateral cooperation, training mechanisms

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday met Lt Gen Issameldin Saeid Koko Abdalrrahman, Commander of Air Force, Sudan and discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation and training mechanisms between the two Air Forces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:00 IST
IAF Chief meets Sudanese Cdr of Air Force to enhance bilateral cooperation, training mechanisms
Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday met Lt Gen Issameldin Saeid Koko Abdalrrahman, Commander of Air Force, Sudan (Twitter/IAF). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday met Lt Gen Issameldin Saeid Koko Abdalrrahman, Commander of Air Force, Sudan, and discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation and training mechanisms between the two Air Forces. "CAS met with Lt Gen Issameldin Saeid Koko Abdalrrahman, Cdr of Air Force, Sudan & discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation and training mechanisms between the two Air Forces," tweeted IAF.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhadauria during an inaugural session of Chief of the Air Staff Conclave at Aero India-2021 in Bengaluru said that IAF has been at the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). "India and IAF are conscious of responsibility shared with our friends and partners in responding to calls for assistance in wake of natural disasters and calamities. IAF with its potent strategic airlift capability has been at forefront of HADR missions in this region," he said.

Moreover, India had welcomed the removal of Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism in November 2020 as well as it also welcomed the normalization of Sudan's relations with Israel. Sudan has become the third Arab nation after UAE and Bahrain to normalize relations with Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No in-person school in Chicago as labor dispute drags on over COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago schools have postponed in-person classes for another day for thousands of students after the third-largest district in the U.S. failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan.Late on Wednesday evening...

Džeko stripped of Roma's captaincy after clash with Fonseca

Edin Deko has been stripped of Romas captaincy after falling out with coach Paulo Fonseca.Deko was left off Romas squad for a recent Serie A game amid tensions following a 3-0 derby loss to Lazio and a surprising Italian Cup defeat to Spezi...

Cong MPs move adjournment motion notices in LS over Central farm laws

Congress lawmakers Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the newly enacted Central farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the laws since August 2020. There is e...

Thailand reports 809 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 809 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.The new infections took the overall total to 22,058, with fatalities remaining at 79.Also Read Thailand reports 142 new coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021