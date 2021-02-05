Indian, US armies to participate in military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 20' beginning from Feb 8 in Rajasthan

Left Menu

As part of their defence cooperation, soldiers from India and the United States will participate in a joint military exercise ''Yudh Abhyas 20'', which is scheduled to be held from February 8 to February 20 this year at the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in Rajasthan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As part of their defence cooperation, soldiers from India and the United States will participate in a joint military exercise ''Yudh Abhyas 20'', which is scheduled to be held from February 8 to February 20 this year at the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in Rajasthan. According to an official release by the US Embassy in India, this US Army Pacific-sponsored exercise involves approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian army soldiers.

This annual training exercise enhances combined interoperability capabilities through training and cultural exchange, which foster enduring partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through common defence objectives. 'Yudh Abhyas 20' provides excellent opportunities for professional and cultural exchanges that strengthen partnership through shared learning and training, the release said.

Training commences with expert academic exchanges and professional development workshops that focus on training at the corps-level and below; combat against conventional, unconventional, and hybrid threats; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, release added. The command post exercise (CPX) will focus on UN peacekeeping operation staff tasks in a combined military setting. A field training exercise (FTX) will involve company-strength elements from each nation exercising combined, fundamental war-fighting skills to enhance combined operational capacity, release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

