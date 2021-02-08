China claims India creating disputes, causing border tensions

China on Monday blamed India for creating "disputes and frictions" and alleged that this is the "root cause of the tensions at the China-India border". Responding to a query about Union Minister of State for State Transport and Highways VK Singh's remarks that India has transgressed more times than China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said there is a need to follow agreements and uphold peace and stability in the border region.

"This is an unwitting confession by the Indian side. For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China's territory and constantly created disputes and frictions, which is the root cause of the tensions at the China-India border. We urge the Indian side to follow through on the consensus, agreements and treaties it reached with China, and uphold peace and stability in the border region with concrete actions," he said. Singh had told the media in Madurai that the border with China has never been demarcated.

He said China had transgressed many times over the years with its own perception of the LAC and has been attempting to expand its area by taking advantage of its perception. "Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times," he had said.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said last week that India and China have had "candid and in-depth exchange of views" on the disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and the next round of senior commander's meeting will be held soon. He had said India's objective is to ensure complete disengagement from all friction areas along LAC.

"Both sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the LAC in the western sector of China-India border areas. We have agreed to hold next round of senior commander's meeting at an early date," Srivastava had said. India and China are in a standoff in eastern Ladakh along the LAC, following aggressive actions by the Chinese army. The two sides have held nine rounds of commander-level talks. Twenty Indian soldiers had laid down their lives and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed during a clash in the Galwan Valley in June last year. (ANI)

