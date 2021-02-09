Left Menu

15 killed in avalanches in US in last week

After four skiers died in an avalanche in Utah on Saturday, the total number of fatalities due to avalanches in the United States has risen to 15 over the last week.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:21 IST
15 killed in avalanches in US in last week
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After four skiers died in an avalanche in Utah on Saturday, the total number of fatalities due to avalanches in the United States has risen to 15 over the last week. Citing the Colorado Avalanche Information Centre, New York Post reported that the deadly stretch from January 30 to February 6 was the worst since 1910.

It included avalanches in Utah, Colorado, Montana, California, Alaska and New Hampshire. "This has been a difficult week for a lot of people in our community, in Colorado and across the country," New York Post quoted the center.

Meanwhile, multiple fatalities were caused by single avalanches in Utah, Alaska and Colorado. On Saturday, an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon of the US state of Utah killed four skiers and injured another four.

Three backcountry skiers died in a February 1 avalanche in Colorado's San Juan Mountains. According to the authorities, four people were initially trapped, but others in the group managed to free one skier, who had minor injuries, New York Post reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Koala rescued after 5-car pileup on Australian freeway

A koala has been rescued after causing a five-car pileup while trying to cross a six-lane freeway in southern Australia.Police said the crash in heavy Monday morning traffic in the city of Adelaide caused some injuries but no one required a...

Australia's Crown Resorts 'not suitable' to hold gambling licence - report

Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd was not a suitable person to hold a gambling licence, a pivotal report commissioned by an industry regulator said on Tuesday. Crown was initially granted a gambling licence for a A2.2 billion 1.70 b...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdriveFreed from his daily obligations at Amazon.com Inc, Jeff Bezos is expected to turn up the heat on his...

Logistics & Industrial sector and Technology occupiers leading the way in 2021 in APAC: Colliers

Popular locations like Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne can start looking forward to recovery in 2021 as they have low vacancies, while many other APAC office markets will see higher demand but pressure on rents and rising vacancy will rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021