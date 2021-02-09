Bilawal slams Imran Khan over rising inflation, says his 'Naya Pakistan' turned out to be too expensive

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Imran Khan government over the rising inflation in the country saying the Prime Minister had promised a "Naya Pakistan" but it turned out to be too expensive. Dawn reported that speaking at a rally in Hyderabad, Bilawal said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised a Naya Pakistan but it turned out to be more expensive Pakistan." and further said that Khan refused to consider Sindh as a province and asked, "If Sindh is not a province of the prime minister, then whose is it?"

He further termed the current Pakistan government as "puppet, selected and formed as a result of rigging". "He (Imran) neither needs Sindh nor Sindh's people but he wants Sindh's islands, gas, coal, tax revenue, the money you give, but he cannot spend on you or solve your problems or get you employment. He can only rob your rights but you, the people of this country will not tolerate him. We will protect our rights and our democracy and make this PM run away," the PPP leader said.

Bilawal added that Sindh had been given Rs 160 billion less than its due share last year and was being given Rs 200 billion less this year. "Think, if your right was given, the full Rs 200 bn were given, how much employment we could have provided to the youth of Hyderabad, how many health centres could be set up," Bilawal told the crowd.

"This is not Imran Khan's money, this is the money of the people of Hyderabad and we will go to Islamabad and take back our right from them," he said further. Dawn further reported that Bilawal said that the "incompetent" and "illegitimate" government had brought a tsunami of inflation with it and food items like wheat and sugar were beyond the people's purchasing power.

Bilawal said, "Imran promised to bring a Naya Pakistan [but] it turned out to be a more expensive Pakistan. This is only because these illegitimate rulers were installed on us... Imran's tabdeeli (change) has brought so much inflation, unemployment and poverty in the last year that half of Pakistan's families have food deficiency." Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, earlier, called upon the joint opposition party alliance--PDM--to "force the removal of puppets" while referring to the Imran Khan-led government.

PDM had organised several rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Lahore since October 16 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)