Left Menu

Russia records less than 15,000 cases in past 24 hours for first time since mid-October

Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell below 15,000 for the first time since October 17, as 14,494 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 15,019 the day before), the response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:17 IST
Russia records less than 15,000 cases in past 24 hours for first time since mid-October
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], February 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell below 15,000 for the first time since October 17, as 14,494 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 15,019 the day before), the response center said on Wednesday. "Over the past day, 14,494 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,458 cases (10.1 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,012,710, with the rate of increase at 0.36 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 1,441 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,584 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St Petersburg with 1,169 new cases, up from 1,078 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 650 new cases, down from 903 on Tuesday. The response center reported 536 coronavirus fatalities, up from 530 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 78,134.

Total recoveries count 3,516,461 after 22,575 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 21,795 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Toyota president disappointed by Tokyo 2020 chief Mori's comments

The head of the worlds largest automaker joined other high-profile Tokyo Olympics sponsors on Wednesday in publicly criticising the head of the countrys Games committee for making sexist remarks.Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori ha...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local GMT 11 2024 OSAKA DOWNS GARCIAWorld number three Naomi Osaka defeated Frances Caroline Garcia 6-2 ...

Wockhardt's COVID-19 vaccines supply deal with UK Govt extended for 6 months

Drug firm Wockhardt on Wednesday said it has been awarded a six-month extension of its agreement with the UK government to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines.This expands the original agreement until August 2022, and the manufacturing will conti...

FEATURE-Mistrust, mobility slow COVID-19 vaccine push for N.America homeless

Thousands of homeless being vaccinated across continent Homeless more susceptible to chronic illnesses and COVID-19 Health experts warn mistrust of vaccine will hamper compliance By Matthew Lavietes and Jack GrahamNEW YORKTORONTO, Feb 10 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021