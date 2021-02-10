Left Menu

Trade union supports ongoing civil disobedience movement in Myanmar

One of Myanmar largest labour group, the Confederation of Trade Unions of Myanmar (CTUM) on Wednesday vowed to prosecute officials who take punitive actions against government workers who are participating in the ongoing civil disobedience movement against the military coup, reported Myanmar Times.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One of Myanmar largest labour group, the Confederation of Trade Unions of Myanmar (CTUM) on Wednesday vowed to prosecute officials who take punitive actions against government workers who are participating in the ongoing civil disobedience movement against the military coup, reported Myanmar Times. The union said that any official who forced protesting employees to resign or to leave their housing provisions would face charges.

It condemned the aged practice of some officials who punish protesting government employees by forcing them to quit public service and to leave their housing provisions. CTUM is monitoring the government workers participating in the current protest against the newly established military rule.

The union also said that it will provide free medical services to those who suffered from fear and serious trauma because of the actions of some unscrupulous officials, who allegedly misused their authorities, reported Myanmar Times. Myanmar's military launched a coup last week and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members. Moreover, hundreds of protestors including political leaders and students, who had demonstrated, were arrested.

Earlier CTUM quit from the tripartite body comprised of government, business and labour representatives that discuss workers-related issues, to protest against the February 1 military takeover. (ANI)

