Thailand reports 201 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand confirmed 201 cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday while the number of cases via daily active testing has gradually reduced, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Of the new cases, 185 were domestic infections, while 16 others referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in this country, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

The number of cases, confirmed via active testing among foreign migrants and Thai nationals in Samut Sakhon province, has gradually dropped from several hundreds of cases daily to 73 cases on Thursday, Apisamai said. Mobile public health units have conducted active testing on a daily basis at major manufacturing factories, communities and food markets throughout Samut Sakhon since last December.

Meanwhile, 14 other active testing cases were also reported on Thursday in Tak province, which shares a border with Myanmar, the spokeswoman said. Thailand has so far confirmed 24,104 cases of infection, of which 19,799 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 4,225 others are currently hospitalized with 80 fatalities, she said. (ANI/Xinhua)

