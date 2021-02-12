Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3.7 mln

Cape Town [South Africa], February 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent surpassed 3,715,923 cases as of Friday morning. According to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the number of cases reported in Africa accounted for about 3.5 percent of the global total.

The agency also reported 97,299 COVID-19 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 2.6 percent and accounting for 4 percent of deaths reported globally. The continent reported 3,256,433 recoveries, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.

Five countries accounted for 67 percent of confirmed cases across the African continent. They are South Africa, with 1,484,900 cases, representing 40 percent; Morocco, 477,160 cases, 13 percent; Tunisia, 220,478 cases, 6 percent; Egypt, 171,993 cases, 5 percent; and Ethiopia, 144,862 cases, 4 percent.

The Africa CDC stressed that the number of African countries with case fatality rates higher than the global average of 2.2 percent continues to increase. The top five African countries reporting higher case fatality rates are Sudan with 6.6 percent; Egypt with 5.7 percent; Liberia with 4.4 percent; and Mali with 4.1 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)