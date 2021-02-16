Left Menu

Aung San Suu Kyi's detention extended till Feb 17 as protests against military continue in Myanmar

The detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint has been extended until February 17 as both have been under house arrest since the military took control of the country in a military coup on February 1.

Aung San Suu Kyi's detention extended till Feb 17 as protests against military continue in Myanmar
Myanmar civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. Image Credit: ANI

The detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint has been extended until February 17 as both have been under house arrest since the military took control of the country in a military coup on February 1. While people have been staging nationwide protests for the release of civilian leaders chanting and holding signs that read: "Free our leader."

"Daw Aung Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint will be detained for two more days until February 17 as their trial continues," Myanmar Times quoted U Khin Maung Zaw, who is representing Daw Suu in court. They will appear in court by video-conference, said U Khin Maung Zaw.

According to the Myanmar Times, Daw Suu was charged with the Export and Import Law, while President U Win Myint charged under the National Disaster Management Law. On February 1, Myanmar's military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.

The military detained several political officials and activists including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and declared a one-year emergency. The military also alleged that Suu Kyi Government had failed to properly investigate allegations of over 10 million cases of voter irregularities in last year's elections. Despite military repression, widespread protests continue across Myanmar, including Yangon and other key cities.

The military has been justifying its action in the court as it argues a clause mentioned in the 2008 Constitution that says in cases of national emergency, the government's executive, legislative and judicial powers can be handed to the military commander-in-chief, according to the Myanmar Times.(ANI)

