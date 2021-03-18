Left Menu

China's high demand for beef from Brazil fuelling environmental crisis

A ravenous demand from China has helped Brazilian beef sales skyrocket to record levels - which has brought upon a devastating environmental cost.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:55 IST
China's high demand for beef from Brazil fuelling environmental crisis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A ravenous demand from China has helped Brazilian beef sales skyrocket to record levels - which has brought upon a devastating environmental cost. According to the Guardian, despite the Brazilian economy being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains one of the world's biggest beef exporters.

Brazil supplied 43 per cent of China's meat imports in 2020, up by a staggering 76 per cent last year compared with 2019, according to consultancy Safras & Mercado. Sales are predicted to climb even higher this year, as China's pork industry struggles to recover from the deadly pig disease African swine fever, write Dom Phillips and Michael Standaert.

Consumption of meat in China has risen in the recent decades with the growth of its economy. Several consumer surveys have shown that more Chinese people are turning to beef after the outbreak of African swine fever The high consumption has cleared half of Cerrado, the vast tropical savanna region, and 20 per cent of the Amazon, with a devastating impact on global heating as both are important carbon sinks, reported the Guardian.

"The Amazon-provided about a fifth of China's imports but is actually half of the deforestation risk," says Erasmus zu Ermgassen, a researcher at Louvain Catholic University in Belgium. Since 2019, China has reportedly licensed 22 Brazilian slaughterhouses for exports - 14 of them in the Amazon, while four are in the sprawling Amazon state of Para, which has Brazil's fifth-largest cattle herd.

Under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, Amazon deforestation has surged to a 12-year high, and investors and large Brazilian companies have pressured the government to act. "This is a big concern... The market shouldn't bar products from Amazon. This will be chaos," says Fraga Filho, a rancher.

China has yet to show concern over the connection between Brazilian beef imports and Amazon deforestation, reports the Guardian. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mandeep Jangra signs up with Pro Box Promotions, to make his debut on May 1 in Florida

Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions and will be making his debut on May 1 against a yet-to-be-decided opponent in Tampa, Florida.The 27-year-old, who is also a silve...

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...

Top US Senator urges Defence Secy to discuss India's plan to buy Russian S-400 system and rights issues during visit

An top American Senator has urged US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to take up with the Indian leaders the issue of Indias plan to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Del...

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021