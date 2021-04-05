Left Menu

UK to move to 'phase two' of roadmap to exit COVID-19 lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom from next week after government data showed that the country has met all four tests for easing the lockdown.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:52 IST
UK to move to 'phase two' of roadmap to exit COVID-19 lockdown
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom from next week after government data showed that the country has met all four tests for easing the lockdown. In what Johnson calls "phase two of our roadmap", shops, gyms, zoos, holiday campsites and personal care services will be re-opened.

"In the net result of your efforts and of course the vaccine rollout is that I can today that from Monday, April 12, we will move to step two of our roadmap, reopening shops, gyms, zoos, holiday campsites, personal care services like hairdressers and beer gardens and outdoor hospitality of all kinds," he said during a press conference. The British Prime Minister also said that he would be going to the pub himself on April 12 and "cautiously but irreversibly raising a pint of beer to my lips".

"We are also increasing the number of visitors to care homes from one to two to allow the residents to see more of their loved ones," he added. The British PM thanked the people of the country for their patience and said it was their collective efforts that helped in providing crucial time and space to vaccinate over 31 million people.

However, Johnson also urged the people to not become complacent and get their vaccination done as soon as possible. He also asked people to get tested even in the lack of COVID-19 symptoms. "We can't be complacent. We can see the waves of sickness affecting other countries and we have seen how this story goes. We still don't know how strong the vaccine shield will be when cases begin to rise as I am afraid that they will and that's why we are saying please get your vaccine or second dose when your turn comes, and please use the free NHS tests even if you don't feel ill," he said.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, the UK has recorded 4,376,560 total infections and 1,27,104 deaths. More than 31.4 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the official figures reported by Xinhua.

On February 22, Johnson had announced his roadmap for exiting the lockdown, the third of its kind since the start of the pandemic. The four-step plan is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June. Experts have warned Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the third wave of the pandemic in the European continent, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Chicago mayor urges new police foot-chase policy after boy shot and killed

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called for the city to create a new foot-pursuit policy after a police officer shot and killed an 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in an alley a week ago.Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unid...

Golf-Rejuvenated Woosie back at Masters 30 years after winning

A pain-racked Ian Woosnam said two years ago that he had played his final Masters, but the rejuvenated Welshman is back for another crack at Augusta National this week.Thirty years after winning the Green Jacket during a period of European ...

U.S. Senate parliamentarian says reconciliation can be used to pass legislation

U.S. Senate parliamentarian has issued an opinion that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumers spokesman said in a statement on Monday.Spokesman Justin Goodman...

Golf-Natured order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021