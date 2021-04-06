Left Menu

Pakistan's attempts to build economic ties with US get lukewarm response from Biden

Pakistan is attempting to have ties with the United States that are based on economic support rather than driven by security cooperation, but this approach has been met with a lukewarm response from the Joe Biden administration.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 23:23 IST
Pakistan's attempts to build economic ties with US get lukewarm response from Biden
The deepening US-China rivalry is likely to further prolong Washington's cold-shouldered approach towards Islamabad.. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is attempting to have ties with the United States that are based on economic support rather than driven by security cooperation, but this approach has been met with a lukewarm response from the Joe Biden administration. Despite Islamabad striving for a transformation of US-Pakistan ties to one based on economic cooperation, the Biden administration has given a cold-shouldered response, The Express Tribune reported citing officials.

Pakistan's new approach includes enhanced trade ties and cooperation in energy and climate change. However, Biden has not spoken to Prime Minister Imran Khan despite being in the office for over two and a half months, whereas the US President has already communicated with the heads of Afghanistan and India, Pakistan's neighbours. Biden is yet to establish a direct contact with Imran Khan even after requests from Pakistan. Biden's administration has also not extended an invitation to Pakistan for the climate summit to be the held in the US later this month.

According to the Express Tribune, Imran Khan was puzzled by this 'cacophony' for not inviting Pakistan to the summit. Furthermore, Biden's special envoy on climate change John Kerry also skipped Islamabad while visiting other countries in the regiion such as UAE, India and Bangladesh. Pakistan was also ignored by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin when he travelled to India and Afghanistan.

Officials privately acknowledged that the Biden administration was not giving encouraging signals, according to The Express Tribune. One of the reasons is the outrage among the new US administration over the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who allegedly murdered US journalist Daniel Pearl. The deepening US-China rivalry is likely to further prolong Washington's cold-shouldered approach towards Islamabad.

"Yes, we have time tested relationship with China. CPEC is central to our development yet that doesn't mean we should be seen through the Chinese lens," said an official explaining Pakistan wants to pursue a policy that avoids being a proxy in the China-US tussle. Pakistan is currently facing a dilemma as it seeks to build economic ties with the US without hurting relations with China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

AP Interview: India could resume vaccine exports by June

The worlds largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday.But a continued surge could result in more...

Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela suspended for one game, to miss Arsenal trip

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela, who is being investigated by UEFA and Police Scotland over alleged racial abuse, has been provisionally suspended for one game ahead of a hearing, Europes soccer governing body said on Tuesday.Rangers m...

Night curfew in 20 cities across Gujarat from April 7: CM

Amid the sharp rise in coronavirus positive cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities in the state, which will come into force from Wednesday, till April 30.Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Hi...

Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - Bloomberg

Google research manager Samy Bengio is resigning in the wake of the firings of two colleagues who had questioned paper review and diversity practices at the Alphabet Inc unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.Though at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021