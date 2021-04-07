JUI-F activists protest delay in arrest of leader's killers in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Hundreds of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) activists on Wednesday held a demonstration in the Bajaur district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province against the authorities' failure to arrest the perpetrators behind the attack on local leader Maulana Abdul Salam Haqqani. Haqqani, who was critically injured in a remote-controlled blast on March 25, succumbed to injuries in a Peshawar hospital on Sunday, reported Dawn.

The protest was organised after the funeral of the deceased in the Inayat Kallay area. Party activists and people from different walks of life attended the demonstration. Some of the protesters carried black flags and placards inscribed with different slogans, demanding peace and curb on such attacks. They also chanted slogans against the administration and police for failing to ensure the safety of the local residents.

According to Dawn, JUI-F tribal districts chief MNA Mufti Abdul Shakoor, JUI-F Khyber emir Mufti Ijaz Shinwari, South Waziristan chief Haji Ahmad Said, Mohmand emir Maulana Arif Haqqani, PPP provincial vice-president Syed Akhunzada Chattan, JUI-F local chapter head Maulana Abdur Rasheed and others addressed the protesters. They said the introduction of a regular policing system in the tribal districts had yet to bring any improvement in the law and order situation.

Some speakers insisted that the law and order situation in the region had deteriorated since its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in May 2018. The JUI-F leaders gave a three-day deadline to the authorities to arrest the people involved in the murder of Maulana Haqqani, or they would block indefinitely the main Khar-Peshawar Road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)