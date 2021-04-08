Left Menu

China's shortcomings on big vaccine promises hurting other nations

Though China has made big promises over its vaccine diplomacy, concerns over the efficacy of its vaccine and repeated delays of shipments to other nations are denting their fight against COVID-19.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:25 IST
China's shortcomings on big vaccine promises hurting other nations
China's efforts have also been hampered by the refusal of its pharmaceutical companies to release data on the efficacy of their vaccines.. Image Credit: ANI

Though China has made big promises over its vaccine diplomacy, concerns over the efficacy of its vaccine and repeated delays of shipments to other nations are denting their fight against COVID-19. This is better exemplified when parts of Turkey's vaccination network almost came to a halt as hospitals and clinics were forced to turn away patients, Washington Post reported citing Sebnem Korur Fincanci, president of the Turkish Medical Association.

China's export of millions of vaccine doses has come amid doubts over the efficacy of its vaccines and concerns by industry analysts about whether its production capacity will be able to keep up with an ever-expanding list of overseas customers. While Egypt has received only a tiny percentage of its vaccine order from China, Brazil, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world, has pleaded with Beijing to send more vaccine doses.

In Turkey, delayed shipments have forced the government to repeatedly revise its vaccination timetable at a time when infections have soared to record highs, which prompted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to publicly scold Beijing and vent out the government's frustations, according to Washington Post. "This is not enough. We have an agreement for 100 million between us," he told reporters.

A Turkish official said that if China overpromises, Turkey would be more cautious in the future. Meanwhile, suspicion has emerged that China was intentionally delaying vaccine shipments to pressure Ankara to extradite Uyghurs living in Turkey, although it was denied by Turkish and Chinese officials, according to Washington Post.

As infection rates and deaths have risen, Turkey officials are now looking to find alternatives to Sinovac. Several domestic vaccines are in development, and health officials recently announced they had procured more than four million doses from Pfizer. China's efforts have also been hampered by the refusal of its pharmaceutical companies to release data on the efficacy of their vaccines.

China has been criticised widely across the world for its alleged role in the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected over 133 people across the globe and claimed more than 2.8 million lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...

Google-backed nuclear energy firm TAE Technologies raises $280 mln

TAE Technologies, a California-based firm building technology to generate power from nuclear fusion, said on Thursday it had raised 280 million from new and existing investors, including Google and New Enterprise Associates. The company, wh...

President Biden announces steps to limit 'ghost' guns, plans to tackle assault weapons

President Joe Biden and his Attorney General Merrick Garland announced limited measures to tackle gun violence in the United States on Thursday, in what the White House described as a first step to curb mass shootings, community bloodshed a...

Astronomers discover dozen quasars warped by naturally occurring cosmic 'lens'

A group of astronomers have discovered a dozen quasars that have been warped by a naturally occurring cosmic lens and split into four similar images. Quasars are extremely luminous cores of distant galaxies that are powered by supermassive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021