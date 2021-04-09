Left Menu

India, Netherlands to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation: MEA

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte during the India-Netherlands Virtual Summit on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on Friday reaffirmed their conviction to further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between India and the Netherlands for mutual benefit and looked forward to their next interaction at the India-EU Leaders' Meeting in May 2021. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said that Prime Minister Rutte, during the virtual summit today, reiterated his invitation to PM Modi to visit the Netherlands.

On the trade front, the two leaders welcomed the three specific domains of the trade mission: water management (water safety and security), food chains (solutions in food waste, horticulture, dairy and aquaculture) and sustainable energy (solar energy, hydrogen, biofuels and energy transition)," the joint statement said. "Both Prime Ministers agreed that the ambitious and innovative flagship programs like Clean India, Digital India, Make in India, Sagarmala, 'Ayushman Bharat' (healthcare) or Startup India have provided immense opportunities for Indo-Dutch collaboration in multiple sectors," the joint statement added.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction that despite Covid-19 related constraints, the investment flows between the two countries continued to rise making the Netherlands the third largest FDI investor in India and India the fourth largest FDI investor in the Netherlands in the year 2019-20. They welcomed the joint announcement on setting up a bilateral Fast Track Mechanism for investment facilitation and issue resolution.

"India is embarking on an ambitious agenda to develop its agricultural sector as the engine of growth in the rural area, and to double the farmers income. The two leaders noted with satisfaction the ongoing Indo-Dutch collaboration in the field of agriculture, and recognized the opportunities for public/private cooperation in diverse sectors as horticulture, dairy, aquaculture and poultry," the statement read. The Netherlands underlined the importance of access to the market of various technologies that increase efficiency and adherence to international standards. The two leaders reiterated commitment to successfully complete the establishment of all Centres of Excellence (CoEs) sanctioned under the Indo-Dutch Joint Action Plan on Agriculture.

The two leaders also noted that India and the European Union (EU) are valued partners for each other. "They are determined to execute the actions as mentioned in the EU-India Roadmap 2025. They welcomed the upcoming India-EU Leaders' Meeting in Portugal in May 2021 which will set a new milestone for India-EU Strategic Partnership," the statement said. The two sides also welcomed the proposal for a comprehensive Connectivity Partnership between India and the EU with the aim to promote connectivity initiatives that respect the key principles of international law, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency, social, fiscal, economic and environmental sustainability.

The two Prime Ministers reiterated their strong commitment to multilateralism and for fostering multilateral solutions to global challenges like climate change, sustainable development, terrorism, non-proliferation and disarmament. "They reaffirmed the importance of the urgent reform of the UN and other multilateral institutions and global governance structures so as to make them more inclusive, transparent, accountability, fit for purpose, and better reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Rutte for the continued Dutch support to India's permanent membership of a reformed and expanded UN Security Council."

On Climate Action, the two leaders stressed that Climate Action is a key priority area for both countries and agreed to cooperate closely in fulfilling their ambitious commitments under the Paris Agreement. In the run-up to the 2021 UNFCCC COP26, they emphasised the need to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement by all countries and look forward to having positive outcomes at the COP26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

