Dutch Supreme Court Overturns Schiphol Flight Cap

The Dutch Supreme Court has nullified a government decision to cap flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, citing inadequate justification for the measure.

The 2024 policy sought to limit flights to 478,000 annually to curb noise pollution, but the ruling stated that the plan lacked proper motivation.

The decision is viewed as a call for the government to establish clearer regulations on air traffic management. While airlines argued the limits were excessive, climate activists demanded more stringent restrictions. A reduction in nighttime flights was allowed to stand, as it faced no appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)