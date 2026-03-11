Dutch Supreme Court Overturns Schiphol Flight Cap
The Dutch Supreme Court annulled a government-imposed flight cap at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, citing insufficient justification for the 478,000 annual flight limit. The ruling highlights the need for new air-traffic regulations. Airlines opposed the cap, while environmentalists sought stricter measures. The court approved reduced nighttime flights, as no appeals were made against that decision.
The Dutch Supreme Court has nullified a government decision to cap flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, citing inadequate justification for the measure.
The 2024 policy sought to limit flights to 478,000 annually to curb noise pollution, but the ruling stated that the plan lacked proper motivation.
The decision is viewed as a call for the government to establish clearer regulations on air traffic management. While airlines argued the limits were excessive, climate activists demanded more stringent restrictions. A reduction in nighttime flights was allowed to stand, as it faced no appeals.
