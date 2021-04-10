Left Menu

Crimes against children in Pakistan on the rise, 8 children abused every day in 2020: Report

Pakistan witnessed a rise in crimes against children including child sexual abuse, abduction and child marriages, and eight children were abused every day in the country in one form or another in 2020, according to a report.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 13:02 IST
Crimes against children in Pakistan on the rise, 8 children abused every day in 2020: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan witnessed a rise in crimes against children including child sexual abuse, abduction and child marriages, and eight children were abused every day in the country in one form or another in 2020, according to a report. The report 'Cruel numbers 2020' is a compilation of statistics on crimes against children. The report was compiled by Sahil, an organisation focused on child protection, is based on cases reported in 84 national and regional newspapers in 2020, Dawn reported. The report was launched at a virtual event on Thursday.

Children most vulnerable to abuse belonged to the age group of 6-15 years. Moreover, children as young as 0-5 years were also sexually abused. Out of the reported cases, 985 were of sodomy, 787 rape, 89 pornography and child sexual abuse and 80 were of murder after sexual abuse. Cases of abduction, missing children and child marriages were 834, 345 and 119, respectively.

As many as eight children were abused every day in Pakistan in one form or the other. The data showed that more than 80 percent of the abusers were known to the children. In most of the cases, the abusers were either acquaintances (1,780) or service providers (109) such as teachers, shopkeepers and drivers. In a total of 91 cases, family members and relatives and in 92 cases neighbours were involved. In only 468 cases, strangers abused the children.

As many as 2,960 major crimes against children were reported in the four provinces, including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise to record for fifth time this week

Indias daily coronavirus cases on Saturday rose by a record for the fifth time this week and deaths surged to the highest in more than five months, with hospitals and crematoriums overflowing in parts of the country. New cases in the worlds...

Leaking Prashant Kishor's audiotape is BJP's strategy to play mind games, create a wave in Bengal: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC termed the leaking of Club House room audio chat of its election strategist Prashant Kishor a strategised mind games of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP to create a wave in favour of the party in poll-bound West Ben...

Army chief Gen Naravane interacts with officers of Bangladesh Army

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Saturday interacted with the officers of Bangladeshs Army and witnessed an operational demonstration by the troops.He also planted a tree in Ramu Cantonment in Coxs Bazar to commemorate the everlasting f...

EU's Michel says COVID-19 recovery fund is sufficient - Les Echos

The European Unions COVID-19 recovery response is robust and does not fall short when compared with the United States 1.9 trillion recovery plan, European Council President Charles Michel told Les Echos newspaper. EU member states agreed la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021