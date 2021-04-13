6 dead, 3 injured in south China traffic accident

Nanning [China], April 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Six people were killed and three others injured in a traffic accident in the city of Hechi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Tuesday.

The accident happened at around 6:55 am when a heavy truck suddenly lost control, ran off the road and crashed into a villager and a van carrying eight people.

The injured are receiving treatment in hospital. Drunk driving was ruled out after a preliminary investigation, and further investigation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)