Left Menu

196 people in Pakistan lost lives to violence in first quarter of 2021: Report

Nearly 200 people in Pakistan have lost their lives in Pakistan due to violence in the first quarter of 2021 with 70 per cent of all fatalities reported in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:29 IST
196 people in Pakistan lost lives to violence in first quarter of 2021: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 200 people in Pakistan have lost their lives in Pakistan due to violence in the first quarter of 2021 with 70 per cent of all fatalities reported in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), now merged into Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP), recorded the highest number of fatalities (67), followed by Balochistan (48), KP (35), Sindh (26), Punjab (18), and Islamabad (2), Dawn reported.

According to Quarter Security Report, Pakistan lost 196 persons in the first quarter of 2021, and another 42 were wounded. The report was published by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS)-- Islamabad-based independent non-profit think tank founded by civil society activists.

More than 70 per cent of all fatalities were reported from KP and Balochistan. A marginal uptick in the number of fatalities was recorded during this quarter as compared to the last quarter's figures.

Former Fata was the only region where there was a sharp upsurge in violence. FATA was a semi-autonomous tribal region in northwestern Pakistan that existed from 1947 until being merged with neighbouring province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018. According to the report, the North and South Waziristan districts of KP saw the highest number of fatalities in the first quarter, followed by Karachi, Peshawar, Machh, and Sibbi with double-digit fatalities.

Like the previous quarter, gun violence was a major cause of fatalities. Intelligence-based ground operations also continued to contribute to fatalities while other forms of violence like bomb explosions, armed attacks and dumping of dead bodies after abduction were also reported. Encounters between security personnel and suspects caused the demise of 12 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tablighi Jamaat welcomes HC order allowing 50 people to offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz

Tablighi Jamaat Thursday welcomed the Delhi High Court order granting permission to 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan. Tablighi Jamaat spokesman Jishan Ali said they will follow all coronavirus-rel...

Like-minded countries should act cohesively to protect interests in Indo-Pacific: Australian PM

The Indo-Pacific region has become the epicentre of strategic competition and like-minded nations need to act more consistently and cohesively to protect their shared interests in the face of multiple challenges, Australian Prime Minister S...

Delhi reports 16,699 new COVID-19 cases, 112 deaths

As many as 16,699 new COVID-19 cases and 112 related deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Thursday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 54,309. This is the...

Aditya Birla Group's cellulose arm bags maiden UN award for sustainability

Birla Cellulose, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday said it has won an award from the United Nations for innovative and sustainable supply chain.The cellulose fiber producer emerged as a winner in the first edition of the Nationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021