US Department of Defense confirms visuals of 'unidentified aerial phenomena' taken in 2019 as legitimate

The US Department of Defense has confirmed that leaked photos and video of "unidentified aerial phenomena" taken in 2019 are indeed legitimate images of unexplained objects.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The US Department of Defense has confirmed that leaked photos and video of "unidentified aerial phenomena" taken in 2019 are indeed legitimate images of unexplained objects. Photos and videos of triangle-shaped objects blinking and moving through the clouds were taken by Navy personnel, Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough said in a statement, according to CNN.

She also confirmed that photos of three unidentified flying objects -- one "sphere" shaped, another "acorn" shaped and one characterized as a "metallic blimp" -- were also taken by Navy personnel. "As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP," Gough said.

The spokeswoman also said that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, created in August to investigate UFO sightings observed by the military, has "included these incidents in their ongoing examinations." CNN reported that the US Navy photos and videos were published by Mystery Wire and on Extraordinary Beliefs' website last week but had been circulating online since last year.

There have been "a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years" the Navy said in 2019. Last year, the Pentagon (the US Department of Defense headquarters) released three videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" -- clips that the US Navy had previously confirmed were real. CNN reported that US intelligence agencies have been directed to give unclassified reports about UAP's to Congress in June. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

