Left Menu

Shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis results in 'multiple victims'

Shots were fired at a facility of the FedEx delivery services company in the US city of Indianapolis, resulting in multiple victims, local WRTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the police.

ANI | Indianapolis | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:16 IST
Shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis results in 'multiple victims'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indianapolis [US], April 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Shots were fired at a facility of the FedEx delivery services company in the US city of Indianapolis, resulting in multiple victims, local WRTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the police.

According to WRTV, the police received a signal about the shooting at around 11.00 p.m. local time on Thursday (03:00 Friday GMT).

The FedEx facility is located not far from the Indianapolis International Airport. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said early on Friday, without disclosing any casualties and adding that the shooter had taken his own life.An Indianapolis police officer said the authori...

U.S. broadcaster RFE/RL files suit against Russia at ECHR

The Moscow bureau of Radio Free EuropeRadio Liberty said on Thursday it had filed a suit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights to get Moscow to refrain from enforcing fines against it in what it says is part of a campaign to ...

Two people arrested with narcotics in J-K

Two men were arrested with narcotics in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.A police team on routine patrolling at Thanamandi Shahdra road stopped a car for checking. Upon searching the vehicle, around 10 grams of ...

Plea in SC to give COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years beacuse of a sudden upsurge in coronavirus cases across the country. The plea filed by advocate Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021