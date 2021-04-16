Left Menu

Indianapolis shooting: 8 people killed after mass shooting at FedEx facility

Eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility on Thursday night (local-time).

ANI | Indianapolis | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility on Thursday night (local-time). The information about the shooting was shared by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook, reported CNN.

Authorities were aware of multiple other injured victims in hospitals, one of whom was in critical condition, she said during a media briefing early Friday. Police believe the shooter took his own life and there is "no active threat to the community at this time," Cook said.

It is unclear what motivated the shooting, but investigations are ongoing and will continue into most of the day Friday, she said, reported CNN. Police arrived at around 11:00 pm local time to an active-shooter situation and entered the facility without hesitation, Cook said.

"The officers responded, they came in, they went in and they did their job," Cook said. A lot of them are trying to face this because this is a sight no one should ever have to see." Two employees inside the building at the time told CNN affiliate WISH-TV that they heard as many as ten gunshots.

Police are asking anyone who was at the scene and may have left for safety or for medical treatment to contact 262-TIPS or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police homicide officer to provide information on the shooting. In a statement, FedEx said it was aware of the "tragic shooting" at the Indianapolis facility.

"Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities," company spokesperson Jim Masilak said in an email to CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

