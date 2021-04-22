Left Menu

Despite development challenges, India has taken many bold steps on clean energy: PM Modi

Terming the threat of climate change as a "lived reality" for millions of people in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's lifestyle is rooted in sustainable traditional practices and despite the county's development challenges, it has taken many bold steps on clean energy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:00 IST
Despite development challenges, India has taken many bold steps on clean energy: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Terming the threat of climate change as a "lived reality" for millions of people in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's lifestyle is rooted in sustainable traditional practices and despite the county's development challenges, it has taken many bold steps on clean energy. "Our ambitious renewable energy target of 450 Gigawatts by 2030 shows our commitment. Despite our development challenges, we have taken many bold steps on clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity," PM Modi said at the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate.

"Humanity is battling a global pandemic right now and this event is a timely reminder that grave threat of Climate Change hasn't disappeared. It is a lived reality for millions around the world," he added. PM Modi also said that for humanity to combat climate change, concrete action is needed.

"We need such action at a high speed, on a large scale, and with a global scope. We, in India, are doing our part," he said. Thanking US President Joe Biden for organising the Leaders' Summit, PM Modi said that India will help mobilize investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations.

"That is why, President Biden and I are launching the 'India-US climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership'. Together, we will help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations," he said. The Prime Minister also welcomed the partners to create templates of sustainable development in India.

"As a climate-responsible developing country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development in India. These can also help other developing countries, who need affordable access to green finance and clean technologies," he said. "Today, as we discuss global climate action, I want to leave one thought with you. India's per capita carbon footprint is 60 per cent lower than the global average. It is because our lifestyle is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices," he added.

Nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the summit. The Prime Minister made his remarks in the leaders' session on 'Our Collective Sprint to 2030'. The summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to COP26 in November 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine president says Russian troop withdrawal reduces tension

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday welcomed a reduction of Russian troops on Ukraines border but said Kyiv would remain vigilant.Russia earlier announced it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with...

Mexico president suggests U.S. citizenship for tree planting program

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested on Thursday that the U.S. government could offer temporary work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in a vast tree planting program.In remarks for the White House vi...

Va Tech WABAG ranks 4th among top pvt water companies

Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG Ltd on Thursday said it has secured the 4th Global rank among the top 50 private water companies by London-based Global Water Intelligence group, for providing safe and clean drinking water.The company ...

IMF chief urges G20 to adopt carbon price floor to reach climate goals

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged the Group of 20 major economies to adopt an international carbon price floor to help reach agreement on carbon pricing, which she said was essential to combating climate change.M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021