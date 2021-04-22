Left Menu

Ghani asks Pakistan to stay out of Afghanistan as NATO allies prepare to leave

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on Pakistan on Thursday to stay out of his country and rein in the Taliban to ensure an orderly departure of NATO forces next month.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan] April 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday urged Pakistan to stay out of his country and rein in the Taliban to ensure an orderly departure of NATO forces next month. Speaking during a visit to the restive southern province of Kandahar, Ghani said that Afghanistan wanted to see NATO forces out with dignity.

He said that Pakistan, which Afghanistan and the United States blame for giving a safe haven to the radical insurgency, should use its leverage to force the Taliban back into peace talks. NATO announced last week that member states will start an orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan by May 1, planning to complete it within a few months. The US intends to complete the pullout by September 11. (ANI/Sputnik)

