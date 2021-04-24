Left Menu

COVID-19: Indian Air Force transports four cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore

Amid reports of shortage of oxygen in the hospitals during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country, four cryogenic oxygen containers are being transported from Singapore to India via Air Force transport plane.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:30 IST
India is bringing 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore. (Photo Credit: Singapore embassy in India). Image Credit: ANI

"We stand with India in its fight against Covid-19. Through a bilateral and multi-agency effort, an @IAF_MCC transport plane picked up 4 cryogenic oxygen containers at Changi Airport in Singapore this morning," the Singapore embassy in India tweeted.

On Friday, the Defence Ministry informed that 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany. These will be deployed in Armed Forces Medical Sciences (AFMS) hospitals catering to COVID patients. These oxygen-generating plants are expected within a week, the ministry said. Amid the record rise in COVID-19 cases, leaders from around the world have expressed their support to India.

Earlier today, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed their solidarity with the people of India. India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,66,10,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection. Currently, there are 25,52,940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

