Left Menu

US formally recognises Armenian massacre as genocide

US President Joe Biden has formally declared that the massacre of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago as "genocide," a move that is likely to escalate tensions with Turkey.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:30 IST
US formally recognises Armenian massacre as genocide
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden has formally declared that the massacre of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago as "genocide," a move that is likely to escalate tensions with Turkey. According to The Hill, with this move, Biden is fulfilling a campaign promise and becoming the first sitting president since Ronald Reagan to use the term "genocide" to describe the mass killings that occurred during the 20th century at the end of the first World War.

"Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Saturday. "Beginning on April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by Ottoman authorities, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination," Biden continued. "We honour the victims of the Meds Yeghern so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history. And we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms."

The Hill reported that while Biden's move to use the term "genocide" will be welcomed by bipartisan members of Congress, human rights advocates and the Armenian community, it is also expected to complicate relations with Turkey, a NATO ally with whom the US has increasingly clashed. Biden held his first phone call as president with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, during which Biden reportedly informed his counterpart of the plans to recognize the Armenian genocide.

Biden and Erdogan also agreed to meet on the sidelines of the upcoming June NATO summit in Brussels "to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," according to a White House readout. His recognition of the Armenian genocide coincides with the remembrance day marking the atrocities that took place under the Ottoman Empire, which is modern-day Turkey, between 1915 and 1923.

The President had been urged by lawmakers, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, to follow through with his pledge to recognize the killings as genocide ahead of Saturday. Biden pledged on the campaign trail to back a resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide, but it was still possible that diplomatic considerations could cause him to rethink those plans.

According to The Hill, Turkey's foreign minister said ahead of the announcement this week that recognizing the Armenian genocide would harm ties between Washington and Ankara. Turkey has long resisted the idea that the killings amounted to genocide, saying that both Armenians and Turks lost their lives in war as the Ottoman Empire fell. They also say the number of Armenians killed was 300,000.

The US Congress in 2019 overwhelmingly passed a resolution that lawmakers said recognized the Armenian genocide on behalf of the U.S. government, after Turkey's incursion into northern Syria. Trump did not support the resolution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia says declaring genocide is security matter, Baku protests

Armenias prime minister Nikol Pashinyan told U.S. President Joe Biden in a letter on Saturday that recognition of the genocide is a matter of security to Armenia after a war in Nagorno-Karabakh last year.Biden said on Saturday that the 1915...

Substantial increase in remdesivir production, allotment to states: Gowda

Union minister Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that a substantial increase has been made in overall production and allotment of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, to all states. This will make Indias fight stronger against COVI...

Bengal government makes wearing face masks mandatory in public places, directs police to take legal action against violators. PTI SCH NN NN

Bengal government makes wearing face masks mandatory in public places, directs police to take legal action against violators. PTI SCH NN NN...

Centre allocates Remdesivir supply to 19 States/UTs with high load of COVID-19 cases

The central government on Saturday allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 StatesUnion Territories with a high burden of COVID-19 cases. The escalation of serious COVID19 patients in hospitals for effective clinical management has also resulte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021