EU extends support to India amid record rise in COVID-19 cases

The European Union (EU) has extended its support to India amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country which has led shortage of hospital beds and medical-grade oxygen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The European Union (EU) has extended its support to India amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country which has led shortage of hospital beds and medical-grade oxygen. "The EU together with its Member States will do its utmost to support India in this difficult moment," said Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan.

Janez Lenarcic, the European Emergency Response Coordinator today informed that the EU has activated its Civil Protection Mechanism to help India with the COVID-19 crisis. "Upon request for assistance by India, we have activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The European Union will do its utmost to mobilise assistance to support people of India. Our #ERCC is already coordinating EU MS that are ready to provide urgently needed oxygen and medicine rapidly," Lenarcic tweeted.

Several leaders from countries like Australia, China, Pakistan, Bhutan have expressed solidarity with India. India recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have so far succumbed to the viral infection so far. There are 26,82,751 active COVID-19 cases in the country, said the official data of the ministry. (ANI)

