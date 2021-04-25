Left Menu

Trump supporters could incite future violence by 2020 election lies: Justice Dept

Former US President Donald Trump's continued promotion of the "big lie" about the 2020 election could still incite his followers to violence, the Department of Justice and judges noted this week, as courts weigh the future dangerousness of Capitol riot defendants.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:39 IST
Trump supporters could incite future violence by 2020 election lies: Justice Dept
Former US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Former US President Donald Trump's continued promotion of the "big lie" about the 2020 election could still incite his followers to violence, the Department of Justice and judges noted this week, as courts weigh the future dangerousness of Capitol riot defendants. CNN reported that two federal judges this week brought up the disinformation about 2020 from right-wing figures, and even Trump himself, as they considered keeping alleged Capitol rioters in jail before trial.

And prosecutors from the US Justice Department are arguing more explicitly that violent threats stemming from Trump-backed conspiracy theories are still alive, and that Trump supporters could be called to act again. "It is never too late" for pro-Trump extremist groups like the Proud Boys to mobilise, because the right-wing political climate has not shifted much since Trump left office, federal prosecutor Jason McCullough argued at a hearing for one of the accused Proud Boys leaders earlier this week, as reported by CNN.

The comments from prosecutors and judges demonstrate how Trump's post-presidency lying about 2020 is complicating matters for some of his most ardent supporters -- including people who heeded his call to come to Washington on January 6 and are now in jail cells awaiting trial. According to recent polling, including a Quinnipiac University survey from February that found 76 per cent of Republicans think there was "widespread fraud" in the election.

However, there is no proof of massive vote-rigging, audits in key states confirmed the accuracy of the results, and election officials from both parties said the vote was free and fair. Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan raised some of Trump's other recent comments in a written opinion Tuesday that kept in jail one of the men accused of dragging and beating police on the Capitol's terrace.

"The Court is not convinced that dissatisfaction and concern about the legitimacy of the election results has dissipated for all Americans. Former President Donald J Trump continues to make forceful public comments about the 'stolen election,' chastising individuals who did not reject the supposedly illegitimate results that put the current administration in place," Sullivan wrote. According to Sputnik, threats against members of the US Congress during the first four months of 2021 the period following the January 6 storming of the Capitol by violent protesters - increased 65 percent compared with the same period a year earlier," acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told Congress last week.

On January 6, a group of supporters of Trump entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers accepting electoral votes from various states of the country. Trump sans evidence claimed the votes were illegal and robbed him of election victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai.

IPL Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai....

3 drug smugglers held in Punjab's Pathankot

Three drug smugglers were arrested after they opened fire at a police team and tried to flee in Punjabs Pathankot district, police said on Sunday.Police recovered 265 grams of heroin, a USA-made 7.62mm pistol and five cartridges from them. ...

Minority legislators sense moment to pass ''bold'' legislation

In July after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Black and Latino members of the Connecticut General Assembly worked to enact sweeping changes to policing in the state, and since, have continue to flex their collective muscles.Vowing t...

U.S. Democratic Senator Manchin backs 'targeted' infrastructure bill

U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he would support passing a smaller, targeted infrastructure bill with bipartisan support first before weighing other potential upgrades in a separate follow-up bill.More targeted, Manchin, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021