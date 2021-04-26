Chinese Defence Minister to visit Bangladesh on Tuesday
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will arrive in Dhaka on a brief visit on Tuesday amid the ongoing talks between the two countries over COVID-19 vaccine cooperation.ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:47 IST
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will arrive in Dhaka on a brief visit on Tuesday amid the ongoing talks between the two countries over COVID-19 vaccine cooperation.
During his brief visit, the Chinese minister is likely to meet Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid and the Bangladesh Army chief. Fenghe will later on Tuesday leave for Sri Lanka on a three-day visit.
In December last year, the last-minute postponement of the Chinese Defence Minister's visit to Bangladesh had raised curiosity about the state of the relations between the two countries. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- Defence
- Bangladesh
- Md Abdul Hamid
- Wei Fenghe
- Bangladesh Army
- Dhaka
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Bangladesh economy shows recovery sign despite uncertainty created by COVID-19
HC asks Centre, AAP govt about steps taken to trace antecedents of 'abducted' Bangladeshi youth
COVID-19: South Africa emerging women's tour of Bangladesh cut short
Bangladesh team arrives in Sri Lanka for two-match Test series
Multinational military exercise SHANTIR OGROSENA-2021 concludes in Bangladesh